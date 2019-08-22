Dr. YSP University recruitment 2019: Jobs available for many posts such as junior engineer and junior technician, go through the article for the details and direct link

Dr.YSP University recruitment 2019: Jobs available for Junior Engineer, Junior Technician and other posts

Applications have been invited for recruitment to the posts of Junior Technician, junior engineer and a few other posts by the Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same before the last date of application which is September 25, 2019.

Important dates for the YSP University Recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply online: September 25, 2019

Vacancy details for YSP University Recruitment 2019:

Computer Programmer:01 Post

Draughtsman:01 Post

Publication Assistant:01 Post

Junior Engineer:04 Posts

Technical Assistant:01 Post

Junior Office Assistant:13 Posts

Field Assistant:05 Posts

Storekeeper cum Clerk:01 Post

Junior Technician:06 Posts

Library Assistant:02 Posts

Laboratory Attendant:02 Posts

Driver: 04 Posts

Sports Assistant:01 Post

Matron:01 Post

Assistant Lineman:01 Post

Caretaker:01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for YSP Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Computer Programmer:

Regular course in the following stream from any University/Institution duly recognized by HP/Centre Government B.E./B.Tech.(Computer science/Computer Engineering or Information Technology)/MCA.

Masters degree in Computer Science/Information Technology (having Mathematics as a subject in Graduation).

Draughtsman:

should have Passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education.

At least three years diploma course in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized university or n Institution duly recognized by the State/Centre Government.

Publication Assistant:

10+2 or it’s equivalent from a recognized University/Board of School Education.

3 years diploma course in Printing Technology from any Institution/University duly recognized by the Centre or state Government.

Junior Engineer:

Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Regular full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering (o3 years) or it is equivalent from an Institution/University duly recognized by the Central or State Government.

Technical Assistant:

At least 2nd Division in B.Sc. (Horticulture/Forestry/Agriculture).

Junior Office Assistant:

10+2 from a recognized Board of School Education.

Diploma of minimum one-year duration in Computer science/Computer Application/Information Technology from an Institution affiliated to a recognized Board or University or from a deemed university.

“O” or “A level diploma from National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT).

Diploma in Information Technology (IT) from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Computer typing speed of 3o words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Storekeeper cum Clerk:

Should have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education.

Should possess a minimum speed of 3o words per minute in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting on Computer.

Should have knowledge of word Processing” in Computer.

Field Assistant:

1O+2 with Science from a recognized Board of School Education.

Junior Technician: B.5c. (Horticulture/Forestry/Agriculture)/B.Sc.

Laboratory Attendant: 10+2 with 5cience from a recognized Board of School Education.

Driver:

Matric from a recognized Board of School Education.

Must possess a valid driving license for plying of heavy and light vehicles in hilly terrain.

Sports Assistant:

Should have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education.

Should have at least two years diploma in Physical Education (D.P. Ed.) from any Institute/University duly recognized by center/state Government.

Library Assistant:

Should have Passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with at least 5o% marks from a recognized Board of School Education.

Should have at least a one-year diploma in Library science from any Institute/University duly recognized by center/state Government.

Should possess e minimum speed of 3o words per minute in English typewriter or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting on Computer,

Assistant Lineman: i) Should have passed Matric examination from a recognized Board of School Education.

Must possess ITI certificate from a recognized Institution in the trade of Electrician/wireman.

Matron:

10+2 from a recognized Board of School Education.

Diploma of minimum one-year duration in computer science/Computer Application/Information Technology from on Institution off hated to a recognized Board or university or from a deemed university.

Caretaker:

10+2 from a recognized Board of School Education.

Diploma of minimum one-year duration in computer science/computer Application/Information Technology from an Institution affiliated to a recognized Board or university or from a deemed University.

Here is the direct link:

http://www.yspuniversity.ac.in/jobs/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App