The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday said there will be no imposition of Hindi language on students of non-Hindi speaking states after a severe backlash over the government’s three-language formula in its new draft National Education Policy 2019. According to the draft policy, Hindi and English languages would be made compulsory in schools, while students can also choose a regional language of their own as an alternative to promote local languages. The plan has backfired after several non-Hindi speaking states have come out against it, accusing the BJP government of trying to enforce its “Hindutva” ideology on people.

In a clarification on Monday, the MHRD, though, said the draft policy is not a policy document but a mere consultation document to solicit general public and the states’ views on the subject. It further reiterated that there will be no “imposition” of Hindi language on any person who is not a native speaker of the language. MHRD had uploaded the draft document on its website for consultation among public and for all stakeholders after presenting it in the Union cabinet on May 31, 2019. Political parties in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states have strongly opposed the proposal. They claimed it’s a “blatant imposition” of Hindi language on non-Hindi speaking states.

Following the protests, the government said it’s only a draft document, meant for consultation, and not a final version. As per the draft national education policy, all students would be taught in three languages. It is hoped that students who were already studying English along with their mother tongue, adding a foreign language in their syllabus wouldn’t be so difficult. However, its plan to make Hindi as a compulsory subject appears to be the main bone of contention in several states.

The policy further adds that students who wish to change any of their selected three languages may do so in Grade 6 as long as they continue to include Hindi and English and one of the modern Indian languages in Hindi-speaking states, and regional language, Hindi and English in non-Hindi-speaking states. This means, a student shoe wish to continue studying a foreign language will have to study four languages from Grade 6 onwards. In Hindi speaking states, students will have to study one modern Indian language besides English and Hindi, while in non-Hindi speaking states, the local language and Hindi would become a mandatory.

