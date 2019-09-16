DRDO Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for CEPTAM Tier 1 exam have been released and made available on the official website. The technical recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from September 28 to September 30, 2019.

DRDO Admit Card 2019: Defence Research and Development Organization’s (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released the hall tickets for the recruitment exam. The DRDO Admit Card 2019 has been made available on the official website at drdo.gov.in. Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can visit the official website and download the same.

The DRDO would conduct the recruitment exam in this month from September 28 to September 30. The selection of the candidates will be based on the computer-based and trade-based tests. The participating candidates can qualify for the trade-based exam only after clearing the computer-based bassed test.

Check steps to download DRDO Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at rdo.gov.in. On the homepage, you need to click on the career tab. Click on the link that reads CEPTAM-09 Advt: Notice Board. You will be redirected to a new page. Here, you need to download hall tickets by clicking on the link that reads Download Admit Card (Tier-I) for CEPTAM-09/TECH-A Advertisement. Enter your credentials. DRDO Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Exam pattern:

Besides the two-part exam, the DRDO CEPTAM Tier I exam will be having an objective type question paper. Questions like general intelligence, reasoning, aptitude, English language etc will be asked. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be 50 questions in paper A and 100 in paper B. Also, there will not be any negative marking.

About DRDO:

The DRDO was established in 1958. At the time of its formation, it was a small organisation having 10 establishments. With the passage of time, it grew manifold in terms of subject disciplines, stature and establishments. Its vision is to make the country prosperous. The DRDO falls under the Ministry of Defence with Rajnath Singh as the Defense Minister.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App