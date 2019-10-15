DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organisation will close the application process for DRDO CEPTAM. All those candidates those who have not applied yet can visit the official website of DRDO and fill the application form.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: The application process for DRDO CEPTAM will be closed today, October 15, 2019, by Defence Research and Development Organisation, Interested candidates those who still have not applied for the application process, must visit the official website of DRDO,drdo.gov.in and can apply for the same. The application process was started on September 21, 2019, and through this recruitment drive, 224 posts of assistant and another post will be fulfilled. Under Admin and Allied (A&A) Cadre these vacancies would be recruited.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

13 vacancies released for Stenographer Grade-II post

54 vacancies released for Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

4 vacancies released for Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing) posts

28 vacancies released for Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

4 vacancies released for Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

40 vacancies released for Security Assistant ‘A’

3 vacancies released for Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III)

29 vacancies released for Asstt Halwai-cum Cook

23 vacancies released for Vehicle Operator ‘A’

6 vacancies released for Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

20 Posts vacancies for Fireman

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Login to the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, Click on DRDO CEPTAM 2019 link

Step 3:Cabdidates would then redirected to a new page, where they will register themselves

Step 4: A new Id & password will be generated

Step 5: Login using new id and password

Step 6: Fill the application form

Step 7: Scan and upload the documents that are required.

Step 8: Make the necessary payments

Step 9: Click on submit button

Step 10: Keep a photocopy of the application form for future reference.

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, the selection process and other candidates are advised to visit the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App