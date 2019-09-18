DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: The notification for the recruitment of Assistant posts and others has been released by the Defense Research and Development Organisation.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Defense Research and Development Organisation, DRDO CEPTAM has released the notification for the candidates to apply for Assistant posts and other posts. interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of the Organisation on or before October 15, 2019.

The recruitment of 224 posts of Assistant & others will be done under Admin and Allied (A&A) Cadre. Also, candidates must visit the official website and see the eligibility criteria and others in order to apply for the posts.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The application process starts from September 21, 2019

application process closes on October 15, 2019

Date of Examination [Tier-I (CBT) & Tier-II (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable)] will be announced on the official website.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

13 posts released for Stenographer Grade-II

54 Posts released for Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

4 Posts released for Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

28 Posts released for Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

4 Posts released for Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

40 Posts released for Security Assistant ‘A’

3 Posts released for Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III)

29 Posts released for Asstt Halwai-cum Cook

23 Posts released for Vehicle Operator ‘A’

6 Posts released for Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

20 Posts released for Fireman

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on Tier I (CBT) and Tier II (Trade/ Skill/ Physical Fitness and Capability Test. Tier I test will have 150 questions and total marks are 150, which means each questions carry 1 marks each. also the time allotted to the candidates to solve the question paper is 120 minutes.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App