DRDO CEPTAM TIER-1 admit card: The Defence Research Development Organisation or DRDO is all set yo conduct the CEPTAM Tier 1 Exam soon for which the authority has released the DRDO CEPTAM TIER-1 admit card or DRDO CEPTAM TIER-1 Hall tickets on the official website – drdo.gov.in. Candidates who have filled the application form and are going to appear in the examination are advised to download the admit cards from the official website. Candidates can check the instructions to download the hall tickets given below.

How to download the DRDO CEPTAM TIER-1 admit card?

Candidates need to log into the official website – drdo.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, ‘Career’

Now, click on the link that says, ‘CEPTAM-09 Advt: Notice Board’

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here click on the link that says, ‘Download Admit Card (Tier-I) for CEPTAM-09/TECH-A Advertisement’

Now, enter the necessary details to log in

The CEPTAM Admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the admit card and take a print out for reference in future

Meanwhile, the CEPTAM TIER-1 examination has been scheduled to be conducted from September 28, 2019, to September 30, 2019. The recruitment examination will be in the CBT or Computer Based Test format and will be held in two different shifts at various centres. The admit cards for the examination are now available on the official website DRDO and candidates can download the same by following the steps given in this article.

Candidates can also click on this direct link to download the CEPTAM Admit Card for Tier 1 Exam 2019:

http://202.191.140.165/drdoadec18/cloea_sep19/login.php?appid=021a7f2d567ad3ec0089fb1af559f5d0

