DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card 2020, www.drdo.gov.in admit card 2020: DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit cards have been released by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on their official website drdo.gov.in. Know how to download admit card and all other details.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation or the DRDO authorities have released the hall tickets or the admit cards for DRDO’s tier 2 recruitment examination for various posts. Candidates who appeared for tier 1 exam and have qualified are eligible for the exam and may now head towards the official website, drdo.gov.in and download their admit cards.

Under Advt DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Recruitment 2019-20, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) has released admit cards for tier 2 exam (Skill/Trade/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) for posts of Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’.

DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) will soon release the admit cards for several other trade tests as well. They include Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing) , Security Assistant ‘A’ , Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III) and Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook.

How to download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card 2020 online:

Go to the official website of DRDO ( Defence Research and Development Organisation), drdo.gov.in. Go to the News and Events section and then click on CEPTAM notice board. Look for the link to download your admit card and click on that link. Enter your unique login credentials and click on the Submit button. Your DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card will appear before you on the screen.

