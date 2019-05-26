DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Apprentice. The last date for submission of the applications is June 7, 2019.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2019: Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice through its official website. All those who are interested can submit their applications through the prescribed format before June 7, 2019. The candidates applying for the posts must note that they should have a B.E./B.Tech degree in the relevant subject for being eligible for the posts.

Important Dates for DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2019:

Last date for filling and submitting the application form: June 7, 2019

Walk-In-Interview has been scheduled on June 25, 2019

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Post: Graduate Apprentice – 10 vacant posts

Stipend/ Remuneration: Rs. 4984

How to apply for DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2019?

Interested candidates need to send their applications for the posts by email at hrd@debel.drdo.in and must enclose their biodata with their applications. Hand filled biodata will not be accepted by the authority. The last for receipt of the applications by e-mail has been scheduled for June 7, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website – https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/labs1/DEBEL/English/indexnew.jsp?pg=homepage.jsp

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App