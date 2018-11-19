DRDO DTRL Recruitment 2018: Applications are open for the post of RA and Junior Research Fellow at Defence Terrain Research Laboratory (DTRL). Walk-in-Interview has been scheduled for December 5, 2018.

DRDO DTRL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates by DRDO for the recruitment to the post of RA and Junior Research Fellow at Defence Terrain Research Laboratory (DTRL). All those who are interested to apply for the post must note that a walk-in-interview will be conducted for the same on 5 December 2018 and candidates willing to attend the same must carry their documents along with them to the venue.

Meanwhile, candidates applying for the RA posts must note that the maximum age limit for the same is 35 years while those applying for the JRF or Junior Research Fellows need to be less than 28 years. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation as per government norms.

DRDO-DTRL Recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details

RA – 1 Post

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) – 4 Posts

DRDO-DTRL Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the RA posts must note that they need to have a Ph.D./M.S. or equivalent degree or have 3 years experience in research, teaching or design and development.

For those who are applying to JRF (Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics) posts must note that they are required to have an M.Sc. with valid NET/GATE score or M.E./M.Tech degree with not less than 60% marks in both graduate and postgraduate level.

While those applying for the posts of JRF (Computer Science/Computer Engineering) need to have a B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc degree with a valid NET/GATE score or M.E./M.Tech with the same qualifications as that of JRF (Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics) for being eligible for the post.

How to apply for DRDO DTRL Recruitment 2018?

Candidates interested for the post need to attend the walk-in-interview on 5 December 2018 at DRDO – Defence Terrain Research Laboratory, Ministry of Defence, Metcalfe House, Delhi-110054.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More