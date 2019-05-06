DRDO-GTRE Recruitment 2019: Apply before May 12 for 10 JRF, AE, IT posts @rac.gov.in: Candidates can apply for the JRF posts online through the official website @rac.gov.in. The last date for applying online for the posts is May 12, 2019.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDE) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru has invited applications for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Candidates can apply for the JRF posts online through the official website @rac.gov.in. The last date for applying online for the posts is May 12, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @rac.gov.in

2. Click on the link available at the homepage

3. Enter the email, mobile, password and upload documents

4. Click on the lock option

5. Download the document

6. Take the print out for the future reference

Important Dates for DRDO – GTRE, Bengaluru Recruitment 2019:

1. Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 12 May 2019

2. Shortlist candidates for interview/document verification in DRDO website – 17 May 2019

Tentative date of interviews – 03 June 2019 Onwards

Probable date of declaration of finally selected candidates for JRF (by E-mail/DRDO Website) & GTRE Notice Board – 15 June 2019

Probable date of joining at GTRE for selected JRF (exact dates of joining shall be intimated along with the result) – 01 July 2019

Vacancy details:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)– 05 Posts

Mechanical Engineering – 02 Posts

Aeronautical /Aerospace Engineering – 01 Post

Computer Science / Information Technology / Information Science – 01 Post

Electronics & Communication Engineering – 01 Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a graduation in B.E/B.Tech from a recognized university in first division with a valid GATE score Or PG in professional course (M.E /M. Tech) from recognized University / Institute in first division both at graduate & PG level.

Age:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) – 28 years

Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

