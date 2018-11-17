DRDO ITR Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for 58 Apprentice posts at Integrated Test Range. Candidates who wish to apply can check the details regarding the vacancies at drdo.gov.in.

ITR Recruitment 2018: Integrated Test Range under the DRDO has released a notification inviting applications for the post of Apprentice through its official website. All those who are interested and eligible to apply are advised to check the notification on the website of ITR. Candidates can start applying through the prescribed format. According to reports, a walk in interview has been scheduled for December 1 and December 8, 2018.

Moreover, candidates applying for the posts must note that they must fulfill all the criteria for being eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for Graduate Apprentice need to have a B.E./B.Tech degree in the relevant discipline.

Candidates applying for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice need to have a Diploma in Engineering in the relevant discipline.

Important Dates for ITR Recruitment 2018:

Walk in interview – December 1 and December 8, 2018

Integrated Test Range Vacancy Details: Name and number of Posts



Graduate & Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – 58 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts Job:

How to Apply for the Integrated Test Range recruitment 2018?

All the applicants need to apply through the prescribed format and must attend the walk in interview on the above mentioned dates at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur-756025.

