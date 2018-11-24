DRDO Recruitment 2018: LASER Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC) has invited interested candidates for a walk-in-interview for the post of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) on December 19 and 20, 2018. Candidates can check more details regarding the job below.

DRDO Recruitment 2018: Laser Science and Technology Centre, a laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organization under the Government of India has scheduled a walk-in-interview for all those candidates interested to serve as Junior Research Fellows (JRFs). Those who are eligible and interested to attend the interview can check the official website of DRDO for more information regarding the interview.

According to the latest updates in leading news websites, there are twelve Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) posts which have been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive in the organisation and the interview for the same has been scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2018, and December 20, 2018. Candidates will have to be present at the venue of the interview at 09: 30 am and no candidate will be admitted after 11: 30 am.

Important Notice for the walk-in-interview of DRDO:

Candidates must note that they have to carry a handwritten/ typed application where the following details have to be mentioned:

Name, Date of birth, Correspondence address, GATE /UGC/NET score, Aadhar Card, Cast Certificate (if applicable), Educational qualification, Subject/discipline, Percentage of marks

Moreover, the candidates need to enclose of self-attested copies supporting originial documents certificates/testimonials. All the candidates must also note that they need to bring the original certificates on the day of the interview along with their copies.

Meanwhile, those candidates selected for the JRF posts will be offered a monthly stipend of Rs. 25000 for 1st and 2nd years while Rs. 28000 will be the stipend for 3rd year if the candidate gets retained and upgraded to SRF position in the organisation.

