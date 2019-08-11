DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: Defence Research & Development Organization, DRDO, has released the notification for the 290 posts of Scientist B, Executive Engineer.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: Defence Research & Development Organization, DRDO, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, RAC has released a notification for the 290 posts of Scientist B, Executive Engineer.

The online application process has started. at drdo.gov.in and interested candidates can apply for the posts within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news. The last date to apply for the posts August 30, 2019

The recruitment of the candidate will be based on GATE 2017, 2018, 2019 score, which means that all those candidates those who had qualified the GATE exam can apply for the post.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

Electronics & Comm. Engg-78

Mechanical Engg-59

Computer Science & Engg-46

Based on GATE 2017/2018/2019

Chemical Engg-04

Chemistry-05

Physics-03

Electrical Engg-12

Aeronautical Engg-14

Mathematics-03

Metallurgy-12

Material Science-01

Civil Engg-08

Geology-01

Instrumentation Engg-01

Textile Engg-01

Production/ Industrial Production Engg-01

Food Science-01

The shortlisted candidates based on the GATE scores and/or Descriptive Examination will be required to appear in the personal interview to be held at Delhi. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts will have to apply through GATE 2017, 2018, 2019 score.

To pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee, male candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC category are required of Rs 100/- payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

For more details, candidates can log on the official website, through RAC website, rac.gov.in or recruitment to the posts of Scientist ‘B’

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App