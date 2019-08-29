DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: The registration process for GATE qualified candidates will be closed through the official website rac.gov.in tomorrow. Candidates must submit their applications asap to avoid any discrepancies.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO will close the registration process for recruitment of GATE qualified candidates for the vacant posts in the organisation tomorrow, August 30, 2019. The registration is now open on rac.gov.in and candidates willing to apply must complete the application process as soon as possible through the official website.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Visit the official website of the DRDO as mentioned above

On the right-hand side of the homepage, click on the Public Notice for recruitment with GATE score

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Career Opportunity”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, the details on lateral entry and others will be displayed

Check and start applying through the prescribed format

According to the DRDO Recruitment 2019 Notification, the details of recruitment through GATE scores such as the Eligibility Criteria, Qualification, Age limit, etc can be accessed on the detailed notification or advertisement released or published by the DRDO on drdo.gov.in, employment news and rac.goc.in. Candidates willing to apply must check all the details carefully and note that they must fulfill all the criteria for applying to the posts.

Candidates must note that they should have a valid GATE score for applying to the scientist posts. DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019 is conducted to recruit fresh candidates who wish to serve as scientists in the government. Candidates can paste the following highlighted link to access the details on the recruitment process and other details: https://rac.gov.in/download/GATEpublicNotice2020.pdf.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App