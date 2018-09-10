DRDO Recruitment 2018: The application submission date for Senior Technical Assistant under Centre for Personnel Talent Management of DRDO has been extended till September 13, 2018. Interested candidates can submit their applications for the post before the last date at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2018: Application submission for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B has been extended upto September 13, 2018 on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organization or DRDO. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post but has not yet filled up the application form online can now submit the same before the scheduled date of closure of the application process by logging into www.drdo.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification before filling up the application form online. All the details of the recruitment such as eligibility criteria, relaxation of age, education qualification and etc, will be available on the official website of DRDO.

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam Result 2018 declared, check how to download @ ibps.in

As per the notification on the official website, “Closing date of submission of online application for CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advertisement has been extended upto 13th September, 2018 (05:00 PM) from 29th August, 2018 (05:00 PM). Crucial date for eligibility i.e. 29 Aug 2018 and other conditions of eligibility remain same as published in advertisement in Employment News dated 04-10 Aug 2018ceptam drdo 2015.“

ALSO READ: ESIC Recruitment 2018: 539 vacancies for Social Security Officer, Manager Grade II And Superintendent Posts, apply @ esic.nic.in

Steps to apply to CEPTAM Senior Technical Assistant post online:

Visit the official website of DRDO, www.drdo.gov.in Search for the Online Application link Click on the same Fill in all the necessary details carefully without making any mistake Submit your application Take a print out of the submitted online application for future reference

To go to the official website and apply online directly, click on this link: https://ceptam09.com/

ALSO READ: Vizag Steel Recruitment 2018: 664 vacancies against Junior Trainee posts @ vizagsteel.com, apply before September 25

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More