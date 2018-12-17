DRDO recruitment 2018: The application process will end on December 29,2018. It is adviced that the candidates keep checking the official website of Defense Research and Development Organisation for further updates. Check the official website of DRDO here: rac.gov.in

DRDO recruitment 2018: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released its official notification for 127 vacant Apprentices post. Applicants who want to join the organization can apply for the position through the official link of DRDO @ rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is within 15 days from the date of release of the notification.

DRDO apprentice posts selection process:

Selection of the candidates will take place on the basis of their performance in the personal interview. The Call Letteer for the interview will be sent via email or mobile phone after the successful online registration. The registration amount is Rs- 30/- that will be paid online. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, Non-creamy layer and Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Physically Challenged (PC) are exempted from paying application fees.

DRDO vacant post details:

Fitter: 35 Posts

COPA: 25 Posts

Electrician: 22 Posts

Machinist: 12 Posts

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 08 Posts

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 08 Posts

Turner: 06 Posts

Welder: 06 Posts

Electronics: 03 Posts

Carpenter: 02 Posts

DRDO apprentice posts pay scale:

For the post of a carpenter, computer operator, and programming assistant: Rs 10,739 per month and for other positions Rs. 11,552 per month

