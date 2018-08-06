DRDO Recruitment 2018: Defence Research and Development Organisation has invited applications from eligible candidates for Senior Technical Assistant post. Candidates interested can apply for the same by logging into the official website of DRDO.

According to reports, the online application process was opened for candidates on the official website on August 4, 2018, and the last date for online application has been scheduled for August 29, 2018.

Candidates need to make sure that the application process will be closed at 5:00 PM. The total number of vacancies for Senior Technical Assistant (STA ‘B’) Posts is reportedly 494.

Candidates need to fulfil the following criteria to be eligible for the post:

Applicants must have a B.Sc. degree or 3 years Diploma from a recognized UGC/ AICTE or similar institution in subjects such as Automobile Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Computer Science/ Electrical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Instrumentation/ Mechanical Engineering/ Agriculture/ Botany/ Photography/ Chemistry/ Geology/ Library Science/ Mathematics/ Metallurgy/ Psychology/ Physics/ Zoology.

