DRDO Recruitment 2018: The Defence Research and Development Organisation has invited applications for various posts on its official website. Candidates can now check the details in the notification before applying. Last date for application submission is September 14, 2018.

DRDO Recruitment 2018: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for various posts. The organisation has released an official notification mentioning all the details such as vacancies available, eligibility criteria, etc. The candidates who aspire to become a government employee are advised to go through the official notification and then apply for the posts at

According to the online notification, candidates can apply through the prescribed format on the official website rac.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application for the posts is September 14, 2018. Meanwhile, the candidates applying for the posts should note that recruitment will be done through written test followed by an interview round and on the basis of the performance of the candidates, the best candidates will be shortlisted for the post.

Candidates should also note that the maximum age limit for the posts is 27 years but reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per the government norms.

Posts and Number of Vacancies:

Mechanical/Production/Industrial Production Engineering: 40

Aeronautical/Aero Space Engineering: 20

Elect and Electronics/Electronics and Communication/Electronics and Instrumentation/Telecom Engineering: 12

Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Information Science and Technology Engineering: 14

Metallurgy/Material science: 3

Civil: 1

Diploma Apprentice Trainees

Mechanical/Production/Tool and Die design: 20

Electrical and Electronics/Electronics and Communication/Electronics and Instrumentation: 5

Computer Science/Engineering: 5

ITI Apprentice Trainees

Machinist: 4

Fitter: 4

Turner: 4

Electrician: 2

Welder: 2

Sheet Metal worker: 2

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): 10

Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Diesel Mechanic: 2

Steps to check DRDO Recruitment Notification 2018 are given below:

Visit the official website of DRDO, www.drdo.gov.in Search for the link that reads, ‘DRDO Recruitment Notification 2018’ and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Read the detailed notification and download it Take a print out for reference if necessary

To go to the official website and check the notification online, click on this link: https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/English/index.jsp?pg=homebody.jsp

