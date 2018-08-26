DRDO Recruitment 2018: Defence Research and Development Organisation has extended the submission of applications for Senior Technical Assistant recruitment on its official website. Candidates interested can apply for the same by logging into the official website of DRDO before September 13, 2018.

The DRDO had invited applications for the post of Senior Technical Assistant in the organisation. The notification for the recruitment was published on the official website of DRDO through CEPTAM-09/STA-B. The online application process began on August 4, 2018. According to the official notification published on the website of the recruitment portal, candidates interested to apply for the post can submit their filled up online application form till September 13, 2018 by 5:00PM.

Meanwhile, interested candidates should have Bachelor’s degree in science or Diploma in engineering or technology or computer science, or allied subjects in the required discipline for being eligible to apply for the position as per reports.

Steps to apply online:

Log on to the official website of DRDO, drdo.gov.in Search for the online application option on the homepage Click on the link Follow the instructions and fill up the form online Submit the application online

To go to the official website of DRDO and fill the application form, click on the link given here: https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/English/index.jsp?pg=homebody.jsp

