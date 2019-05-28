DRDO Recruitment 2019: The application process for 351 technician vacancies are now open at drdo.gov.in. Interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria before applying.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Defence through the Defence Development Research Organization (DRDO) has released a notification for the recruitment of Technicians on its official website – www.drdo.gov.in. All the interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. There are 351 Technician vacancies which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

According to the notification, the last date for submission of the applications through the official website is – June 3, 2019. Candidates must note that no applications will be entertained after the closure of the application process online.

Where to apply for DRDO recruitment?

Visit the official website of DRDO – www.drdo.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that is relevant to the posts

And proceed accordingly

Important dates of DRDO Recruitment 2019:

The online application process starts on: June 3, 2019

The last date for submission of online application: June 26, 2019

Applicants must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible for applying to the DRDO Recruitment 2019. Candidates must have a Class 10th or Matriculation pass certificate from a recognised Board under the state or Central schools. Certificates from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the relevant disciplines or minimum one-year certificate from a recognized Institution in the relevant disciplines are eligible to apply. ITI passed candidates are also eligible to apply for these posts.

