DRDO Recruitment 2019: Application process for 351 Technician Posts is now open. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format before June 26, 2019.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Defence through its department Defence Development Research Organization (DRDO) had opened the application process for Technician posts recently. Interested candidates can apply for the same before the last date through the prescribed format on the official website – www.drdo.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online applications is June 26, 2019.

According to reports, there are 351 vacancies against the Technician posts at DRDO. The candidates who wish to apply must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible to apply to the Technician-A posts. Those who have a diploma/ITI certificate, will be given preference and will have the opportunity to become an employee at the Defence Development Research Organization (DRDO).

Moreover, candidates must have at least one year experience from a recognized Institution in the necessary disciplines they are willing to apply at DRDO.

How to check the notification for DRDO Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of DRDO as mentioned above – www.drdo.gov.in

On the home page, look for the link that reads, “CAREERS”

Now click on the relevant link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the notification link

The pdf containing the details of the recruitment will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the notification: https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/English/index.jsp?pg=homebody.jsp

