Applications have been invited by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the recruitment to the post of Research Associate. All the candidates who want to apply for the same can submit the online application form by visiting the official website of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), drdo.gov.in. All the candidates are supposed to fill the application form before the last date which is November 6, 2019.

Vacancy details DRDO recruitment 2019:

Total Vacancies: 10

Name of the post: Research Associate

Eligibility for DRDO recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

The candidates must have a PhD in a subject as mentioned in the official notification issued on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Age:

The upper age limit to apply for the recruitment to the post of research associate is 35 years and for the post of research fellow, the upper age limit is 28 years.

Payscale of DRDO recruitment 2019:

All the candidates shortlisted for the posts of Research Associates will get Rs 40,000 per month and the candidates shortlisted for the post of Junior Research Fellow will be paid Rs 25,000 per month.

How to apply for DRDO recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates will be required to register themselves at the official website of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), drdo.gov.in.

About DRDO:

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is an agency working under the Government of India which controls the military’s research and development. The headquarters of DRDO is situated in New Delhi. It was established in the year 1958 by the collaboration of Technical Development Establishment, Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organisations.

