The applications have been invited by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for a walk-in-interview for the post of Research Associate (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF) on the official website drdo.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates will have to walk-in to the DRDO, Tezpur (Assam) at the office of director, DRL Tezpur at Solamana Cantt. The interview will be held on March 15, 2019 (Monday). The eligible candidates will have to submit a two-page CV on the website by March 8, 2019. The interested candidates can send their resume at, drlteztc@gmail.com.

The candidates are required to carry original documents of education, age and eligibility and report before 9:30 am at the venue. The qualifiers will be hired on a contractual basis, for two years. Through this recruitment drive, a total of three seats in each category are to be filled.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of associate, the candidates should have a PhD in Entomology/Zoology/Botany/Horticulture/Life science. While for junior research fellow, the candidates should have MSc in Chemistry/molecular biology/ microbiology/ botany/ horticulture/ BTech in food tech/chemical/ mechanical engineering with NET qualification or MTech in Chemical/mechanical engineering

Age: The maximum age limit to apply for the post of an associate is 35 years. While for the post of research fellow it is 28 years.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

The interested candidates will have to register themselves at the official website, drdo.gov.in.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected RA will get a pay scale of Rs 40,000 and JRF candidates will get Rs 25,000 as a monthly stipend.

