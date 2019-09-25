DRDO Recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organisation has issued the notification for the recruitment of Stenographer, Store Assistant and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 15.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organisation is willing to hire the candidates for the posts of Stenographer, Store Assistant and other. Application submission was open on September 21 and it will end on October 15. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on its official website @drdo.gov.in.

These posts are only for Indian citizen hence candidates from the different country should not apply. Candidates applying for more than one post should submit a separate form. The application will be rejected if it is incomplete or fee not submitted. If submitted signature or any documents is blurred then also the application will be rejected.

The selection procedure includes 2 exams which will shortlist the candidates for the next round. If candidates secure the equal aggregate marks in Tier- examination then the preference will be given to the older person. The candidates must be within prescribed age limit i.e. 18 to 27 years.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submission started on Septmber 21.

Application submission will end on October 15.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Administrative Assistant (A): 58

Assistant Halwai cum Cook: 28

Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3

Fire Engine Driver (A): 6

Fireman: 20

Security Assistant (A): 40

Stenographer Grade-II: 13

Store Assistant (A): 32

Vehicle Operator (A): 23

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Qualification details

Administrative Assistant (A): Candidates must have passed 12th class from a recognised board. S/he should have 35 words per mint speed if applying with English typing or 30 words per mint speed if applying with Hindi typing.

Assistant Halwai cum Cook: For this post candidates need to have at least 10 class passing certificate. And 2 years experience in a government organisation.

Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): Applicants should have passed 10th class from a recognised board. S/he should have 30 words per mint in English typing or 25 words per mint in Hindi typing. Although, s/he must have 2 years experience in canteen management.

Fire Engine Driver (A): Interested candidates for these posts should have 10th class passing certificate. S/he should have a valid driving license and must be capable of strenuous duties.

Fireman: Must have 10th class passing certificate. S/he should be physical fitness and capability to perform strenuous duties.

Security Assistant (A): For this post, candidates must have 12th class passing certificate from a recognised board.

Stenographer Grade-II: Applicants should have passed the 12th class from a recognised board. S/he should have 80 words per mint speed.

Store Assistant (A): Should have e12th class passing certificate. S/he must have 30 words per mint speed.

Vehicle Operator (A): Candidates should have 10th class passing certificate. Although s/he must have a valid driving license and must have 3 three years experience in driving.

For information and to apply click on the links below

Apply here

Official website

Notification

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App