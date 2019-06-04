DRDO recruitment 2019: A total of 351 posts are vacant and will be filled through the recruitment process initiated by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The interested candidates can visit the official website, @ drdo.gov.in to apply for the post.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commenced the application process for the post of Technician A (TECH A) under Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). The interested candidates can visit the official website, @ drdo.gov.in to apply for the post. Through the recruitment drive, the DRDO will recruit candidates for 351 vacant posts. The applicants planning to apply for the posts should apply before or on June 26.

The candidates will be recruited for different posts including Automobile, Carpenter, Photographer. Draughtsman, Electrician, Turner, Welder, Painter and Motor Mechanic among others. After successfully applying for the posts, the applicants will be provided with the admit cards and have to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Those who will successfully clarify the CBT will be eligible to appear for the second round, which is a Trade Test.

For qualifying the tier-I, the candidates belonging to UR/OBC need 40% while for SC/ST, the candidates need 35%. The date of examination is yet to be announced by the organisation on the website. The date, time and venue of the examination will be given on the admit card. The e-admit cards will be available on the website at least two weeks prior to examination. The students need to keep in mind that no admit cards would be sent via post.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of DRDO, @ drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘drdo recruitment’ You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘CEPTAM-09 Tech A’ Click on the link ‘online application’ Click on ‘new registration’, applicants should press proceed after going through the given instructions Fill details, submit Use registration number to log-in Fill the form, upload documents, review the final draft Make payment

DRDO recruitment 2019: Application Fee

The candidates except for SC/ST/PWD/ESM have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 separately for each post they applied for. The fee is to be paid only online through credit card/debit card/net banking. The candidates whose application is rejected, their application fee will not be refunded.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Age criteria

The candidates must be between 18 and 28 years of age as on crucial date of eligibility, June 26, 2019. The age relaxation has been provided to candidates SC/ST/OBC/PWD/ESM/WIDOWS/Divorced etc.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

To be eligible for the job, the candidate must have completed at least class 10 or equivalent education and hold a relevant ITI certificate

DRDO recruitment 2019: DIRECT REGISTRATION LINK

DRDO recruitment 2019: DIRECT ADVERTISEMENT LINK

