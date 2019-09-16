DRDO Recruitment 2019: Application for various posts is now open on drdo.gov.in. Candidates interested must submit their filled up applications through the prescribed format before October 18, 2019.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The application process for various posts have been opened through the official website, drdo.gov.in. According to reports, the organization has released a notification announcing vacancies against the following posts – Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Oceanography, Physics, Applied Chemistry/ Polymer Chemistry through the official website. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for October 18, 2019. Candidates need to fulfill the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. They can check the necessary details by logging into the official website of the authority.

Candidates who are eligible for the above-mentioned posts will have to attend the walk-in-interview scheduled to be held by the authority on October 20, 2019. Candidates must send their bio-data on the following e-mail address mohiths@npol.drdo.in on or before the last date mentioned above.

Candidates need to carry the following documents at the time of interview

Passport size photograph

Valid GATE/NET scorecard

Self-attested copies of the candidate’s supporting documents/ certificates

Identity proof such as Adhaar card, voter id, pan card, driving license)

DRDO recruitment 2019: Age limit and Stipend

Candidates who wish to apply must not be more than 28 years as on October 18, 2019. Candidates who are shortlisted for the post will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 + House Rent Allowance.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates will have to attend the walk-in interview on October 20, 2019, scheduled at 9:00 AM.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview Address

Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the campus of Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Thirikkakara P.O, Kochi 682021.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App