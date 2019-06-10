DRDO Recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organization or DRDO has invited applications for the posts of Technicians on its official website - drdo.gov.in. Interested candidates need to apply by June 26, 2019.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organization or DRDO has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment to the posts of Technicians through its official website – drdo.gov.in. All the eligible and interested candidates are advised to check the notification for DRDO Recruitment 2019 before filling up the online application form for the vacancies. The DRDO Recruitment 2019 notification is now available on the official website and candidates must note that the last date for submission of the online DRDO Recruitment 2019 application forms has been scheduled for June 26, 2019.

According to reports, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 351 Technician vacant posts under the Defence Research and Development Organization. Candidates applying to the DRDO Recruitment 2019 posts must note that they need to have a diploma/ITI certificate for applying to DRDO Recruitment 2019. Candidates must have passed the 10th or Matriculation or Equivalent examination to be a part of the Ministry of Defence. They should also have a minimum experience of one year in the required discipline.

The link to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2019 is available on the CEPTAM website – drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html. The link was activated on June 3, 2019 and will remain active till June 26, 2019.

How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2019 online?

Visit the official website of DRDO as mentioned above – https://www.drdo.gov.in

Click on the link CAREERS on the homepage

Now, click on the relevant link

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, click on APPLY ONLINE

Fill in all the details and upload documents

Finally, submit the application

Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the DRDO official website and APPLY ONLINE



