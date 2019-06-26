DRDO recruitment 2019: Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO has issued the notification for the recruitment, inviting application for the 351 Technician A posts. The registration process for Technician post will close today, June 26, 2019.
Eligible and Interested candidates those who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in and can apply for the same. The registration process was started on June 3, 2019, and it will end June 26 (Wednesday) till 5 pm.
DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
All those candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed class 10th exams or they must have the ITI certificate course from a recognized institute. Also, the age for the technician post has been required between 18 to 28 years.
DRDO recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Login the official website of DRDO, @drdo.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Drdo Recruitment’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘CEPTAM-09 Tech A’
Step 4: Click on the link ‘online application’
Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’, applicants should press proceed after going through the given instructions
Step 6: Fill details carefully and click on the submit button
Step 7: Use registration number to log-in
Step 8: Fill the form, upload documents, review the final draft
Step 9: Make payment