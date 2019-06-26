DRDO recruitment 2019. The registration process for 351 Technician A posts will be closed today, June 26, 2019. As per the official notification of Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO the registration process will end today at 5:00 pm.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 351 Technician posts tomorrow, check how to apply

DRDO recruitment 2019: Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO has issued the notification for the recruitment, inviting application for the 351 Technician A posts. The registration process for Technician post will close today, June 26, 2019.

Eligible and Interested candidates those who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in and can apply for the same. The registration process was started on June 3, 2019, and it will end June 26 (Wednesday) till 5 pm.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed class 10th exams or they must have the ITI certificate course from a recognized institute. Also, the age for the technician post has been required between 18 to 28 years.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Login the official website of DRDO, @drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Drdo Recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘CEPTAM-09 Tech A’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’, applicants should press proceed after going through the given instructions

Step 6: Fill details carefully and click on the submit button

Step 7: Use registration number to log-in

Step 8: Fill the form, upload documents, review the final draft

Step 9: Make payment

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App