The last date to apply for the technician posts of Defense Research & Development Organisation is tomorrow. Candidates can apply for the same posts till June 26, 2019. Candidates need to apply online through the official website @drdo.gov.in and pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination.

The last date for the registration process for technician posts is tomorrow, June 26, 2019. Candidates can apply for the posts till tomorrow. The registration for the technician posts was started on June 3, 2019. Since then, the candidates have been seen applying for the posts.

Candidates should have passed class 10th exams or should have done ITI certificate course from a recognized institute. The age for the technician post has been required between 18 to 28 years.

After the registration process, the selection for the posts will be done in Tier I and Tier II examinations. The Tier I will be a computer-based test and Tier II will be Trade Test. The department has notified that the Tier I will be based on marks selection while Tier II will be based on nature. Meanwhile, the department has not issued the dates of examination for both the exams.

The dates will be announced soon. Candidates need to check the website for the exam dates. After the process of registration will be ended, the dates of exams will be announced. As per reports, The Tier I paper will be of 150 marks and will carry 50 questions. The Tier I examination will be of 120 minutes duration.

After applying for the post, candidates need to pay the fee of Rs 100. The fee for the technician posts is non-refundable. The women candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD/ESM are being exempted from paying fees for the posts. The authorities have notified that the fee should be paid online.

