DRDO Recruitment 2019 @drdo.gov.in: The Defence Research and Development Organisation has released an official notification for the post of Technician A (TECH A) under Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). The interested candidates can visit the official website, ie drdo.gov.in to apply for the post. Through the recruitment drive, the DRDO will recruit candidates for 351 vacant posts. The applicants planning to apply for the posts should apply before or on June 26.

Candidates should have the minimum qualification of Class 10th Matriculation or Equivalent examination to be a part of Defence Development Research Organization. Candidates must also have a diploma or ITI certificate from a recognized Institution.

According to the reports, the recruitment drive is being conducted for 351 Technician vacant posts. The link to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2019 is available on the CEPTAM website,i.e. drdo.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for Technician A (TECH A) posts

Step 1: Visit the official website of DRDO, @ drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘DRDO recruitment’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘CEPTAM-09 Tech A’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’, applicants should press proceed after going through the given instructions

Step 6: The candidates are required to fill details, and click on the submit button.

Step 7: The candidates must use the registration number to log-in

Step 8: The candidates should fill the form, upload documents, and review the final draft

Step 9: After that candidate are required to make the final payment

