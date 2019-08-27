DRDO recruitment 2019: Scroll down for vacancy details, important dates, the application process, official website, and other important details

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) invites online applications from eligible candidates for Graduate/Diploma/ITI apprenticeship training. Interested candidates can visit the official website of DRDO, rac.gov.in for detailed information.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Aeronautical Development Establishment has invited applications for 30 vacancies

Gas Turbine Research Establishment has invited applications for 90 vacancies for graduate apprentice trainee, 30 vacancies for diploma apprentice trainee, and 30 vacancies for ITI apprentice trainee.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Important dates

The registration process will begin on August 27

The registration process will close on September 7

DRDO recruitment 2019: Selection process

Selection will be done on the basis of merit in the qualifying exam and screening test.

Screening test or Interview will be conducted at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment(GTRE), Bengaluru

Date of the examination will be announced on the official website of DRDO(drdo.gov.in)

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rac.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, (ADE-GTRE/Aprntc/2019).

Step 3: Application form will appear on a new page

Step 4: Fill the required information properly

Step 5: Upload all the required documents such as your photographs, signature.

Step 6: Proofread all the details very well to avoid future problems

Step 7: Submit the application form

* Application fees for the form is not mentioned in the official notification

DRDO recruitment 2019: Required documents

Candidates must have these documents for further procedures.

10th & 12th mark sheet and certificate, B.E/B.Tech/Diploma/ITI Mark sheets for all semesters, Degree or Provisional Degree Certificate, Caste Certificate (if applicable), PWD Certificate (if applicable), Medical Fitness Certificate, Police Verification Report, Aadhaar Card or any Photo ID Card issued by Government of India, Character Certificate

*If marks obtained in the certificates are in the form of CGPA candidates should convert them into percentage as in online application form marks should be filled in the form of a percentage.

*Training duration will be based on the Apprentices act, 1961.

