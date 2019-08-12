DRDO Recruitment and Assessment Centre recruitment 2019: An official notification regarding post of the Scientist ‘B’, Engineer ‘B’ and Executive Engineer posts has been released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) on the official website, @ drdo.gov.in. Those who will apply for the post can do the same through this recruitment online process. The online process has already been started on Aug 10, 2019.

It will remain opened till August 27, 2019. Through this recruitment drive a total of 290 seats are vacant. It will be filled by the recruitment process.

Visit the official website of Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC)- rac.gov.in.

RAC recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies- 290 posts

Scientists ‘B’ in DRDO- 270 posts

Scientists ‘B’ in DST- 6 posts

Scientists/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA- 10 posts

Executive Engineer in GATEC- 4 posts

RAC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are applying for the post of the Scientists ‘B’ should possess the first class Master’s degree in subjects which are relevant to the post (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Metallurgy, Material science, Geology and Food Science). At the same time, the condition of the first class Master’s degree does not apply on the posts in DST.

For the post of the Electronics and Communication, Mechanical and Computer Science, Candidates should have cleared a B Tech degree with 80 per cent aggregate marks from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).

For the details on the educational qualification, kindly check the official notification

Age Limit:

Upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 28 years, (for OBC-31 years and for SC/ST- 33 years).

Pay scale:

Candidates should be in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 per month.

How to apply:

Candidates can visit the official website, rac.gov.in in order to apply for the post.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the GATE score and performance in interview. For certain posts, the selection process includes written examination and the interview will be held at Delhi.

Official notice reads as, the EWS candidates are required to submit a requisite certificate (Income & Assets) in a prescribed format of Government of India, from a competent authority. Certificate must have been issued on or after Apr 01, 2019 and it should be valid through the Financial Year 2019-20.

Candidates who consider research and/ or engineering one of the possible callings can apply for this job on or before August 30.

