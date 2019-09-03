DRDO Recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification inviting applications for Junior Research Fellow (NPOL Kochi) posts. Candidates can apply through the official website now.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (NPOL Kochi). Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website www.drdo.gov.in on or before the last date, October 18, 2019.

Candidates applying for the posts are advised to fill the online application form and submit it as soon as possible so that they don’t miss the opportunity and also, after the last date, the submission of application form will not be allowed.

The total number of posts vacant for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Junior Research Fellow (NPOL Kochi) are only 6. Therefore, the deserving candidates will be chosen alongside considering the eligibility of the candidate.

Eligibility criteria for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Junior Research Fellow (Electronics & Communication Engineering): Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in B.Tech/BE in Electronics & Communication Engineering in 1st Division grade with valid proof of NET/GATE qualification. or Master’s Degree in M.Tech/ME in Electronics & Communication Engineering in 1st Division level.

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering): Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in B.Tech/BE in Mechanical engineering in 1st Division grade with valid proof of NET/GATE qualification. or Master’s Degree in M.Tech/M.E in Mechanical Engineering in 1st Division level.

Junior Research Fellow (Computer Science & Engineering): Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in B.Tech/B.E in Computer Science in 1st Division grade with valid proof of NET/GATE qualification. or Master’s Degree in M.Tech/M.E in Computer Science in 1st division level.

Junior Research Fellow (Physics): Candidate should have Postgraduate Degree in Basic Science involved in the subject concerned in 1st Division grade with valid proof of NET qualification.

Junior Research Fellow (Applied Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry): Candidate should have Postgraduate Degree in Basic Science involved in the subject concerned in 1st Division grade with valid proof of NET qualification.

Junior Research Fellow (Oceanography): Candidate should have Postgraduate Degree in Basic Science involved in the subject concerned in 1st Division level with valid proof of NET qualification.

