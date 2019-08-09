DRDO UG, PG Scholarships 2019: DRDO scholarships 2019: DRDO has released the scholarship registration forms for girls. The process has been started from July 25 and it will last on September 10. Interested candidates can visit the DRDO official website, check details.

DRDO UG, PG Scholarships 2019: The DRDO ( Defence Research Development Organisation) has declared the scholarship programs for the girls, appearing in postgraduate and graduate courses in the year 2019. The scholarship is divided into two categories, candidates enrolling in postgraduate courses can get scholarship up to Rs 1.86 lakh per annum and the students registering for undergraduate courses will get the amount up to Rs 1.2 lakh per annum.

Eligibility criteria:

For Undergraduates:

1. The student must take admission in the first year of the BE or B.Tech.

2. Candidate appearing for the course must clear 10+2 with minimum 60 percent marks.

Selection will depend on the JEE mains result.

For Postgraduates:

1. Candidate needs to contain a minimum 60 percent marks in the BE or B.Tech.

2. The eligibility of the postgraduate students will directly depend on their gate score.

Registration process:

The process has started on July 25 and the registrations will end on September 10, aspirants need to make it fast as the seats are limited. There are 20 seats for the candidates applying for Undergraduate course, and 10 seats for the students applying in a postgraduate course. Candidate can go to the DRDO website that is drdo.gov.in. to register.

