The Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam), has just announced that they are inviting applications for the posts of Graduate Teacher in Science and in Arts. Applications may filed through official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.

A total of 5746 vacancies are available out of which 1843 are for Graduate Teacher (Science) and 3903 for Graduate Teacher (Arts). The last date to apply is 30th September, so candidates are advised to file their applications before then.

District wise Break-up

The district wise break up of the teaching posts is given below.

District Graduate Teacher (Science) Graduate Teacher (Arts) Total Vacancy Barpeta 165 292 457 Bongaigaon 54 122 176 Cachar 97 280 377 Darrang 30 91 121 Dhemaji 40 150 190 Dhubri 91 207 298 Dibrugarh 109 265 374 Goalpara 41 77 118 Golaghat 127 251 378 Hailakandi 80 109 189 Jorhat 98 224 322 Kamrup (Metro) 33 78 111 Kamrup (Rural) 159 356 515 Karimganj 109 203 312 Lakhimpur 85 184 269 Morigaon 50 125 175 Nagaon 74 185 259 Nalbari 111 164 275 Sivasagar 69 186 255 Sonitpur 125 192 317 Tinsukia 96 162 258 Total 1843 3903 5746

Below are the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria required for the posts.

For the Graduate Teacher (Arts) – Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in Arts subject with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid.

For the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) – Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation of Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education Recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid

Some other details include the salary-Rs. 14,500-60,500 + GP 8700/, age category- 18-40. The selection process will be merit based.

