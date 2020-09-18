The Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam), has just announced that they are inviting applications for the posts of Graduate Teacher in Science and in Arts. Applications may filed through official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.
A total of 5746 vacancies are available out of which 1843 are for Graduate Teacher (Science) and 3903 for Graduate Teacher (Arts). The last date to apply is 30th September, so candidates are advised to file their applications before then.
District wise Break-up
The district wise break up of the teaching posts is given below.
|District
|Graduate Teacher (Science)
|Graduate Teacher (Arts)
|Total Vacancy
|Barpeta
|165
|292
|457
|Bongaigaon
|54
|122
|176
|Cachar
|97
|280
|377
|Darrang
|30
|91
|121
|Dhemaji
|40
|150
|190
|Dhubri
|91
|207
|298
|Dibrugarh
|109
|265
|374
|Goalpara
|41
|77
|118
|Golaghat
|127
|251
|378
|Hailakandi
|80
|109
|189
|Jorhat
|98
|224
|322
|Kamrup (Metro)
|33
|78
|111
|Kamrup (Rural)
|159
|356
|515
|Karimganj
|109
|203
|312
|Lakhimpur
|85
|184
|269
|Morigaon
|50
|125
|175
|Nagaon
|74
|185
|259
|Nalbari
|111
|164
|275
|Sivasagar
|69
|186
|255
|Sonitpur
|125
|192
|317
|Tinsukia
|96
|162
|258
|Total
|1843
|3903
|5746
ALSO READ: West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020: Know how to apply, important dates, pay scale and more
ALSO READ: Common Law Admission Test 2020: CLAT admit card released @clat.ac.in, here’s how to download
Below are the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria required for the posts.
- For the Graduate Teacher (Arts) – Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in Arts subject with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid.
- For the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) – Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation of Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education Recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid
Some other details include the salary-Rs. 14,500-60,500 + GP 8700/, age category- 18-40. The selection process will be merit based.
ALSO READ: AILET admit cards 2020 released @ nludelhi.ac.in, here’s the direct link and steps to download hall ticket