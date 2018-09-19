DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2018 Admit Card: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced examination schedule for MCD PRT recruitment 2018 aspirants. Candidates who have applied for advertisement No. 1/2018 against Post Code 1/18 and 16/17 must appear for offline exam on notified exam dates. The DSSSB is conducting OMR-based test in four batches.

Applicants can download the from dsssbonline.nic.in. Those who have to appear for exam on September 30 must download admit card between 20 to 26 Sep 2018. Candidates who have exam scheduled on October 13 need to obtain hall ticket between October 3 to 9. Similarly, applicants with exam scheduled on October 14 can download admit card from October 4 to 10 while candidates with exam on October 28 should get it from October 18 to 24.

The examination schedule will be held in four batches given hereunder:

Batch No Date & Day of Exam Time of exam Advt No Post Code Name of the Post Name of Organisation

I 30.09.2018 (Sunday) 10:30 – 12:30 1/18 1/18 including 16/17 Teacher (Primary) DMC

II 13.10.2018 (Saturday) 10:30 – 12:30 1/18 1/18 including 16/17 Teacher (Primary) DMC

III 14.10.2018 (Sunday) 10:30 to 12:30 1/18 1/18 including 16/17 Teacher (Primary) DMC

IV 28.10.2018 (Sunday) 10:30 to 12:30 1/18 1/18 including 16/17 Teacher (Primary) DMC

– Candidates of Batch I may download their e-admit cards from the website of the board (dsssbonline.nic.in) between 20.09.2018 (10 am) to 26.09.2018 (11.59 pm)

– Candidates of Batch II may download their e-admit cards from the website of the board (dsssbonline.nic.in) between 03.10.2018 (10 am) to 09.10.2018 (11.59 pm)

– Candidates of Batch III may download their e-admit cards from the website of the board (dsssbonline.nic.in) between 04.10.2018 (10 am) to 10.10.2018 (11.59 pm)

– Candidates of Batch IV may download their e-admit cards from the website of the board (dsssbonline.nic.in) between 18.10.2018 (10 am) to 24.10.2018 (11.59 pm)

– Candidates of Batch V may download their e-admit cards from the website of the board (dsssbonline.nic.in) between 03.10.2018 (10 am) to 09.10.2018 (11.59 pm)

The DSSSB has advised candidates to update their e-mail Id and Mobile numbers for any future communication.

In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he or she may contact the board office through dsssb-secy@nic.in till the last date of issue of their respective admit cards i.e. up to 26.09.2018 (3.00 pm), 09.10.2018 (3.00 pm), 10.10.2018 (3.00 pm), and 24.10.2018 (3.00 pm).

It is also instructed that test takers check dress code and other guidelines from dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in before going for exam.

