DSSSB 2019 admit cards released: the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued the admit cards for the recruitment exam to be held on June 27, 2019. candidates can download there admit cards by visiting dsssbonline.nic.in or dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB 2019 admit cards released: The admit cards for the computer-based test (CBT) which is going to be conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on June 27, 2019, have been released. All the candidates who have filled the application form for the same can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The candidates will be supposed to provide their application number and date of birth in order to download the admit card. All the candidates can check the basic details like the venue of the examination, date of examination on the admit card itself.

Steps to download the DSSSB 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Download admit cards for the online CBT exam dated 27-06-2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the DSSSB 2019 admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the DSSSB 2019 admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) 2019 examination will be bilingual as the question paper will be available in both Hindi and English language and the question paper will consist of multiple choice question (MCQ) or objective questions. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) 2019 examination is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2019, for the post of Foot constable and the examination for Warder will be held on June 18, 2019 as per the advertisement floated on the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

