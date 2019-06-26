DSSSB 2019 Patwari answer key out: the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) 2019 Patwari answer keys have been released. Candidates can check and download the answer key by visiting dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB 2019 Patwari answer key out: The answer keys for the Computer-based test (CBT) have been issued by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) which was conducted on June 16 and June 18, 2019, for the posts of the warden (male), assistant superintendent and patwari posts. All the candidates who appeared for the DSSSB 2019 examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), dsssb.delhi.gov.in. All the candidates can check and the answers mentioned in the answer key and file an objection against any answer they find incorrect or inappropriate. All the students are supposed to back their objection with appropriate proofs and other required details. The last date to file an objection is June 27, 2019, after which no queries will be entertained by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Steps to download DSSSB 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Draft answer key and filing of objections for online CBT exam held on 16/06/2019 and 18/06/2019 for the posts of Warder, Assistant Superintendent, Patwari present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the draft keys and raise an objection if you find any valid point.

All the candidates are supposed to cross-check their responses for the CBT or the computer-based programs via DSSSB draft keys. This is going to help the candidates in calculating their approximate scores before the official announcement of the result. DSSSB Result 2019 for the exams conducted in the midst of June is anticipated to be announced in the first week of July.

