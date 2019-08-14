DSSSB Admit Card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or DSSSB has released the admit cards for LDC, Steno and JLA recruitment examination on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019, DSSSB Steno Admit Card 2019 and DSSSB JLA Admit Card 2019 from the official website now.

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: DSSSB Admit Card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or DSSSB has released the DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019, DSSSB Steno Admit Card 2019 and DSSSB JLA Admit Card 2019 for the recruitment examination of LDC, Steno and JLA posts on the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. All those appearing in the upcoming exam from the official website now.

According to reports, the authority will conduct the Computer Based Test for the above-mentioned posts on August 17 and August 18, 2019. The DSSSB had released a notification earlier to recruit fresh candidates to the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Lab Assistant for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the authority. Candidates appearing in the exam can follow the instructions given for their convenience below.

Here’s how to download the admit cards for Steno and JLA Posts?

Candidates need to log into the DSSSB Official website as mentioned above – dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR OFFLINE EXAM DATED 18.08.2019 FOR POSTCODES 18/14, 94/14, 76/14, 200/14, 205/14, 52/15”

Here, click on the First Tier Exam Admit Card 2019 link

Now, enter the necessary credentials as asked

Click on the login button

The DSSSB Exam Admit Card 2019 will be displayed

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Candidates need to check the details of the DSSSB exam 2019 such as date, venue of the examination in their DSSSB admit card 2019. Candidates must note that the examination will be held in the Multiple Choice Questions and will be in two different languages i.e. in English and Hindi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App