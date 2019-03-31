DSSSB Admit Card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is likely to release the admit cards for the upcoming recruitment examinations for various posts at delhi.gov.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the admit card or hall tickets from the official website of DSSSB given below.

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is all set to release the Admit cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming recruitment examination soon @ on the official website – delhi.gov.in. All those who have submitted their applications for appearing in the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website and download their respective admit card for the examination with the help of the instructions given below. Candidates must note that admit cards will be available for download once published by the authority.

Candidates will have to keep their Application No and DOB handy to access the admit card. The recruitment examination is being conducted by the authority for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Jr Lab Asst, Scientific Assistant, Welfare Officer/ Probation Officer/Prison Welfare Officer and Legal Assistant. Candidates can visit the website of DSSSB for more details regarding the vacancies of the above-mentioned posts.

How to download DSSSB Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Generate/Print eAdmit Card” displayed on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the option relevant to you

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the DSSSB Admit Card 2019 for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of DSSSB and download the admit cards: https://dsssbonline.nic.in/AdmitCardEntry.aspx

Candidates must note that the DSSSB Recruitment 2019 online registration process started from January 31, 2019 and the last date for submission of application was scheduled for March 5, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the vacancies will have to appear in the written exams for being shortlisted for the posts. Candidates must also note that the selection of candidates to the vacant posts will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written examinations and interview only.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More