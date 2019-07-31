DSSSB DASS Grade 2 recruitment 2019 Answer Key: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer keys for the Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for the post Grade 2 DASS (advertisement number 81/17 Exam) and for the post of MRC P Code 11/18 through the official website @dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the official website.

DSSSB DASS Grade 2 recruitment 2019 Answer Key: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer keys for Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for the post Grade 2 DASS (advertisement number 81/17 Exam) and for the post of MRC P Code 11/18 through the official website. Interested candidates can check their answer keys through the official website. DSSSB answer key link is also mentioned below. Candidates can also file objections and draft keys through the link. The link will be remained active till 02 August 2019. The link will be started from July 30.

The computer-based tests (CBTs) was held on July 16 to July 19 and July 22 to July 25 for the post of DASS while the examination for the post of MRC. The MRC was conducted on July 25 and July 26. Candidates who had appeared in the DSSSB Exam can download the answer key for the DSSSB through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB DASS Answer Key and DSSSB MRC Answer Key Link

Steps to Check DSSSB DASS & Other Exam Answer Key 2019 and Submitting objections

Step 1: Go to the DSSSB Official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Draft Answer Keys and filling of objections for online CBT for post of Gr-II DASS, p code 81/17exam held on 16/07/2019 to 19/07/2019 and 22/07/2019 to 25/07/2019 and for the post of MRC p code 11/18 exam held 25/07/2019 to 26/07/2019’

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials such as login id.

Step 4: Check draft keys and also put objection if any.

Candidates can also cross-check their response of the computer-based through DSSSB draft Keys. It will help them to calculate their probable scores before the declaration of result.

