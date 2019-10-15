DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019: Online application for 706 Fire Operator vacancies is now open through the DSSSB official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Interested candidates must fill the DSSSB Application form by November 6, 2019.

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) had recently released a notification announcing huge number of vacancies. According to the notification, 706 Fire Operator posts are lying vacant under the government. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the official website of DSSSB i.e. at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online application process for the recruitment started through the official website on October 7, 2019, while the last date for submission of the filled up applications ion the prescribed format has been scheduled for November 6, 2019.

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019 Notification: The notification of the recruitment can be downloaded from the DSSSB official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Details such as the application procedure, eligibility criteria, vacancy details and others will be mentioned in the DSSSB Fire Operator Notification 2019.

Only male candidates are eligible for the above-mentioned post vacancies. Candidates who have passed 10th or Matriculation examination and have a valid driving license will be eligible for submitting applications for the Fire Operator posts.

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019: Category Wise Vacancy Details Fire Operator (only for Male) for the Delhi Fire Service

EWS – 21

Unreserved – 190

OBC – 115

SC – 309

ST – 71

Total vacant posts – 706

How to download the DSSSB Recruitment Notification 2019?

Candidates need to log in to the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advertised Vacancies”

Candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on the link that reads, “Current Vacancies”

On clicking, the candidate will be redirected to a new page

Now click on the link that reads, “VACANCY NOTICE: ADVERTISEMENT NO.04/19 , Size : 79.36 KB”

The PDF will be opened

Download and go through the same for reference and start applying online

Here’s the direct link to download the Notification: http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/home/Delhi-Subordinate-Services-Selection-Board

For more information regarding the DSSSB Recruitment 2019, DSSSB Application 2019 for Fire Operator posts and other necessary updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

