The answer key will be released in the second week of July i.e. next week. Candidates are required to keep an eye on the website to get the latest updates.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer keys for Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). Candidates are required to check their answer key on the official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the CBTs took place in the month of June i.e. June 18 and 27 for the post of Foot Constable and Warder against advertisement number 44/13 and 62/15 respectively. Candidates who had appeared in DSSSB exam can download the answer key from the DSSSB official website.

Here’s how candidates are required to check their answer keys and raise objections for DSSSB 2019:

Go to the official website i.e. www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click the link that reads ‘draft answer key and filing of objections for online CBT exam held on

Enter your login credentials such as name, password or registration number

Check draft keys and raise objections

Candidates are required to cross-check their responses of the computer-based through DSSB draft keys. It will help them to calculate their probable scores before the declaration of result. DSSB result 2019 for June 16 and 18 is expected to release in the second week of July i.e. next week.

The Board is incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever as desired. The board shall hereby be committed to developing selection and recruitment procedures that conform to the global standards in testing and promise selections by all fair means, of the most competent, capable and skilled individuals for user departments.

Earlier this year the DSSB had announced 9232 vacancies for both teaching and non-teaching posts via DSSB recruitment 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App