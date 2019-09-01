DSSSB hall tickets 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) announced the hall tickets for 2019 Computer Based Test Tier 1 exams for the post of (Assistant Law Officer), 42/15 (Junior Chemist) and 51/15 (Manager Accounts), 20/18 (Junior Assistant) & 63/13 (P.A. to Secretary ), CRAFT INSTRUCTOR DRAUGHTSMAN (CIVIL), 144/14 (INSTRUCTORS MATHEMATICS, 194/2014 (Assistant Store Keeper).
Candidates must now that the DSSSB hall tickets will only be available on the official website of DSSSB and no other source and its mandate for candidates to carry the hall tickets with them as it will be the only ID proof to appear in the examination hall. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of DSSSB or click on the link dsssb.delhi.gov.in to visit directly.
Follow the steps to download the DSSSB admit card links are also given below:
- Step 1: Click on the link dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, under Welcome to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board tab
- Step3: Click on the generated link
- Step 4: A new web page will appear
- Step 5: Click on the tick box
- Step 6: Candidates need to enter the Registration No., Select Post, Enter Date of Birth, Security Code
- Step 7: Click on the Submit Button.
Step 8: The Hall ticket will appear in the PDF format
Step 9: Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and take a hard copy of it
Apart of this DSSSB also published Answer Keys and filing of objections for Online Exam for the postcode 11/19, 17/18, 16/18, 18/18, 12/19, 8/19, 9/19, 15/18, 19/18, 6/18 and Link for Online Exam Mock Test