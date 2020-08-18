The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or the DSSSB has announced the Pharmacist Supplementary Result 2020 on its official website.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or the DSSSB has announced the Pharmacist Supplementary Result 2020 on its official website. The candidates who sat in the DSSSB Pharmacist Supplementary Exam 2020 against the postcode 02/18 in the Health and Family Welfare Department may now check their results on the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

The pharmacist Tier 1, 2020 was conducted on November 1, 2019 and November 4, 2019. The aspirants who have been selected based on marks in written test and prelims scrutiny, their results have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates have to upload their documents required for supporting qualification, etc, in accordance with advt number 02/2018.

Candidates are advised to be specific about everything as if the candidate is found to be illegal for the postcode, the candidature is liable to be terminated by the User Department as well. The joining letter will be issued by the authority after the process of document verification and authentication.

Also read: UGC guidelines: SC reserves order against mandating final exams by Sept end

Also read: JEE Main 2020: Admit cards for entrance exam released @jeemain.nta.nic.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has posted the marks scored by the last finalized aspirants. Concerned candidates shall head towards the official website of DSSSB to check details. This test was conducted to fill 251 vacancies in the Health and Family Welfare Department for the post of Pharmacist.

Also read: UPSC CAPF 2020 Notification Released: Check eligibility, selection process, date and apply for 209 Vacancies @upsc.gov.in