The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on Monday announced the results for the exams that were conducted for the appointment of teachers on official websites www.dsssbonline.nic.in, www.delhi.gov.in, www.dsssb.gov.in. The DSSSB 2018 exams were held on September 30, October 13 and October 14 last year. Earlier, at least 73,488 candidates had applied for a total number of 4,366 vacancies for the post of primary teachers.

The DSSSB 2018 exam was of 200 marks and candidates were required to clear section A and section B of the exam in order to get shortlisted. The merit list has been generated on the basis of obtained marks.

DSSSB has also declared the cut-off details for the exam. People who have scored above the cut-off marks are supposed to upload e-documents on the official website. For the candidates belonging to the general category the cut-off marks are 117.2 out of 200, for OBC, ST and SC candidates, it is 98.50, 60.72 and 94.23, respectively. For Physically Handicapped and Visually Handicapped candidates the cut-off marks are 88.17 and 60.98, respectively.

Here is how you can see your DSSSB 2018 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, log-in using the registration number Step 3: Check result

The e-document link will be activated tomorrow onwards and the last date to upload the same is February 14, 2019. Candidates who are eligible for e-dossier will be intimated by SMS but the board recommends each candidate to check as well.

