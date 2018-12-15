DSSSB PRT answer keys 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the final answer key for the primary teacher recruitment examinations on the official website dsssbonline.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the result on the official website.

DSSSB PRT answer keys 2018: The final answer key for the primary teacher recruitment examinations have been released by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB). The interested candidates can check the answer keys on the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. The examination was conducted on September 30, October 13, 14 and 28.

Earlier DSSSB released the notification to fill 4,366 PRT vacant teachers across various Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD schools in Delhi.

The notification was released on June 26 on the official website delhi.gov.in. The online applications for the recruitment examinations held from July 2, 2018.

DSSSB PRT answer keys 2018: Following are the steps to check the answer keys

Step 1: Go to the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link which says download PRT answer keys

Step 3: Answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it to take a print out

Step5: Keep the print out for future use

