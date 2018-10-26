DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) PRT admit cards have been released on the official website dsssbonline.nic.in. The interested candidates are required to download the PRT admit cards from the available link. The DSSSB invited the applications to fill 4,366 vacancies for the posts of PRT grade teachers in the state.

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) PRT has been released for the October 28th exam on the official website dsssbonline.nic.in. The interested candidates can download the PRT admit cards from the available download link. Here is the important note for all the candidates that the available admit card is the e-Admit Card for the Tier-1 Exam. Secondly, it is available only for the provisional candidates.

Follow the step-by-step guide given below to check and download:

1. Visit the official website- delhi.gov.in

2. On the homepage click on the DSSSB Admit card Download link for Assistant PRT Exam October 28.

3. Click on the link which redirect you to a login page.

4. Enter your details such as date of birth and the security code and click on the submit button.

5. Now click on the admit card

6. An admit card will be displayed online, download it and take out a print out.

The admit card will be downloaded in PDF format.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has also released the group 2 examination notification on the official website. The tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 25. The candidates can download the admit card from November 14 to 21.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of job seeker’s performance in tier I and tier II examinations and skill test (wherever applicable).

The recruitment exam will be held in Hindi and English. For tier I exam, the candidates are required to prepare for sections like general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical & numerical ability, Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension.

