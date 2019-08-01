DSSSB PRT Result 2019: DSSSB has released an additional list of selected candidates to Teacher posts on the official website. Candidates can check the same by following the steps given below.

DSSSB PRT Result 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or DSSSB has released the Teacher Additional list of selected candidates on the official website. The DSSSB supplementary result notice is now available for the post of PRT (Teacher) for Delhi MCD Schools on the official website – dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates follow the instructions given below to check the list of selected candidates on the official website of DSSSB.

According to reports, the DSSSB has selected an additional 125 candidates out of which 28 candidates are in General Category, 54 on Other Backward Class or OBC, 12 in Schedule Caste or SC and 31 in Schedule Tribe or ST category.

How to check the list online?

Candidates need to visit the DSSSB official website – dsssbonline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DSSSB supplementary result Notice”

On clicking, a new window will be displayed

Download the list and take a print out for reference

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board had released a notification announcing 4366 vacancies for the recruitment to posts of Primary Teacher Municipal Corporation of Delhi through the official website mentioned above. According to the notification, candidates need to upload the necessary documents from tomorrow i.e. August 2, 2019. Candidates must note that the last date for uploading the documents is August 11, 2019.

For more information regarding the recruitment of Teachers or any other posts at DSSSB, candidates need to visit the official website of the authority on a frequent basis.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App