DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Admit cards for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) primary teacher exam 2018 are out @ dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates who are willing to give the primary teacher exam 2018 can download their admit card by simply logging on to DSSSB's official website.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has shared the admit cards for primary teacher exam 2018. The aspirants can check and download admit cards for the recruitment of primary teachers from DSSB’s official website @dsssbonline.nic.in.

Earlier, DSSSB has shared the dates, exam pattern and other details through its official website. A DSSSB notification informed that the board is offering 4366 jobs for the post of primary teachers. Out of which 1610 are for General category, 1286 vacancies for OBC category, 714 for SC category and 756 posts are reserved for ST category.

The candidates, who have applied for the DSSSB exams can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card for the recruitment of primary teachers.

Here are the steps to download admit cards for DSSSB jobs 2018:

Step 1. Visit the official website of DSSSB @ dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the generate/print e-admit card

Step 3. Fill the necessary details.

Step 4. log-in with your credentials provided and fill up the registration form.

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference.

